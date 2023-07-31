WFISD to host child nutrition job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 2, at Barwise Middle School.

The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

According to the district’s Facebook announcement, attendees can apply for various district food planning and preparation roles in-person and speak with WFISD and Chartwells K12 food services representatives.

The fair will be held inside the Barwise cafeteria kitchen on the right side of the building following the ‘hiring fair’ signs.

An application can also be filled out here.

