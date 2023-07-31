WFISD to offer free programs at Head Start

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced that they are currently accepting applications for the Head Start Program’s 2023-2024 school year.

Children aged three or four as of September 1, 2023, may be qualified for the program.

Those interested will need:

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s social security card

Child’s vaccination record

Child’s insurance card

Proof of insurance

Proof of residency

Photo ID

The program is a free program taught by certified teachers and lasts a full day.

More information can be found by calling (940) 235-4302 or (940) 235-1132.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.