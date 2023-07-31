Email City Guide
WFISD to offer free programs at Head Start

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced that they are currently accepting applications for the Head Start Program’s 2023-2024 school year.

Children aged three or four as of September 1, 2023, may be qualified for the program.

Those interested will need:

  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Child’s social security card
  • Child’s vaccination record
  • Child’s insurance card
  • Proof of insurance
  • Proof of residency
  • Photo ID

The program is a free program taught by certified teachers and lasts a full day.

More information can be found by calling (940) 235-4302 or (940) 235-1132.

