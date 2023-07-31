WFISD to offer free programs at Head Start
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced that they are currently accepting applications for the Head Start Program’s 2023-2024 school year.
Children aged three or four as of September 1, 2023, may be qualified for the program.
Those interested will need:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s social security card
- Child’s vaccination record
- Child’s insurance card
- Proof of insurance
- Proof of residency
- Photo ID
The program is a free program taught by certified teachers and lasts a full day.
More information can be found by calling (940) 235-4302 or (940) 235-1132.
