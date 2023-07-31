Email City Guide
WFPD arrests man for breaking windows on Jacksboro Highway

32-year-old Rico Martinez
32-year-old Rico Martinez
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32-year-old Rico Martinez was arrested on Monday morning following several windows being shattered at businesses on Jacksboro Highway.

WFPD officers were first sent to burglary alarms at a local vape shop, where a front window had been broken. Security footage showed a man believed to be Martinez throwing rocks at the window.

An Advance Auto Parts and Pizza Hut had received similar damages; Martinez had thrown rocks and broken the front door of the Pizza Hut and a window in the Advance Auto Parts.

The total combined damages were determined to be around $9,000.

Martinez was later found and arrested by officers in the parking lot of United Supermarkets on Jacksboro Highway.

He is being held at the Wichita County Jail.

