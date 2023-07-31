Wichita Commissioners declare August as bike safety awareness month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Hotter’N Hell coming up, commissioners have declared Aug. as Bike Safety Awareness month.

Wichita County is filled with avid cyclist and has what Commissioner Mark Beauchamp describes as a tight knit community.

The declaration was made ahead of HHH, and aims to keep cyclist safe while on the road.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to their surroundings and keep a closer eye on cyclist as they don’t have near as much protection as drivers do.

“Whether it be an avid cycler, or just somebody as a commuter or even a child playing on a bike. They’re all important, they’re somebody’s son, daughter, mother, father. It hurts the whole community when that happens,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

Charles and Lisa McBride are the two latest victims of a deadly wreck involving cyclists and drivers, and Commissioner Beauchamp says it happens far too often.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the top two factors in bicycle wrecks are driver inattention and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

