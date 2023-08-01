Celebrate the end of summer with community back-to-school events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer is almost over, but Texomans can soak up the last bit of summer fun with this list of back-to-school activities this August. You can click the link for each activity to be redirected to each event’s Facebook Page.

Thursday, 8/3: Zundy Elementary Popsicles on the Patio (free)

Come enjoy a popsicle with Zundy staff to celebrate summer and back to school.

Friday, 8/4: CrashWorks STEAM Studio and Makerspace Kid’s Night Out (tickets required)

Enjoy a night away from the kids (ages 5+) before school starts while they play and create through STEAM learning.

Tuesday, 8/8: Burkburnett Library Kids Time “Spider Web Scavenger Hunt” (free)

Kids in second grade and below can enjoy a spider-themed story, scavenger hunt, and craft.

Thursday, 8/10: Hospice of WF Back to School Family Night (free)

Wrap up the summer with photo booths, face painting, music, food, and a wall of fame dedicated to loved ones who have passed on.

Friday, 8/11: Henrietta City Pool Farewell Summer Pool Party (tickets required)

Pizza and drinks are provided at this end-of-the-summer pool party.

Friday, 8/11: Integrity Urgent Care Back to School Bash (free)

Play at the Hamilton Park splash pad, enjoy free food, and register to win door prizes!

Saturday, 8/12: Child Care Partner’s Back to School Bash (free)

Celebrate back to school with free food, free school supplies, and hair braiding.

Sunday, 8/13: Templo de Alabanza’s Back to School Bash (free)

Get ready to return to school in style with free haircuts, games, and hotdogs.

Sunday, 8/13: Sweet 1020 Kids’ Studio: Back in Session! (tickets required)

Build a back-to-school Happy Pack to ease into the new year with some sweet treats.

Monday, 8/14: Southern Hills Elementary Meet the Teacher Night

Meet your child’s teacher and prepare to go back to school.

Monday, 8/14: Henrietta High School Gym Back to School Fair (free)

Get ready to return to school in style with haircuts and school supplies.

Saturday, 8/19: CrashWorks STEAM Studio and Makerspace Kid’s Night Out (tickets required)

Enjoy a night away from the kids (ages 5+) before school starts while they play and create through STEAM learning

Thursday, 8/31: Jason’s Deli Back to School Family Paint Party (tickets required)

Enjoy a family painting party with pre-sketched images and canvases for children and adults.

