Changes on the Horizon?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump remains strong over us for now, but there remains optimism that it shifts westward by early next week. This would open the door for a change in our weather pattern with more of northwestern flow aloft, allowing for a pull back in temperatures and possibly some rain chances. That’s not until next week. The rest of this week and weekend shows highs in the 105 to 109 range.

