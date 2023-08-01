Email City Guide
Changes on the Horizon?

More hot weather this week, but may be some changes next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump remains strong over us for now, but there remains optimism that it shifts westward by early next week. This would open the door for a change in our weather pattern with more of northwestern flow aloft, allowing for a pull back in temperatures and possibly some rain chances. That’s not until next week. The rest of this week and weekend shows highs in the 105 to 109 range.

