City of Wichita Falls reapplies for $1 million grant

(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Department of Transportation is reapplying for a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will be used for eligible aviation-related projects within the City.

According to the Department of Transportation, leftover funds from a 2021 grant were initially applied for during the last city council meeting in late July. The funds were later moved by the FAA to a newer 2023 grant, which the City is now applying for.

