City of Wichita Falls votes to cancel sewer project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The project to fix a sewer line near Kell Freeway was canceled during a council meeting by the City of Wichita Falls.

According to the city council, workers who were initially sent to the line found that it was encased in concrete, and couldn’t be fixed using the method that had been outlined in the contract. The rest of the project was canceled, though contractors were paid for the work already completed.

The remaining project funds, which amount to around $620,000, will be added to next year’s sewer budget.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.