Faith Mission receives $700,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the Aug. 1 Wichita Falls City Council meeting officials voted in favor of allocating $700,000 in HOME American Rescue Plan grant funds to the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

The funds come from a $1.5 million grant previously given to First Step.

The plan is to expand part of the women’s section of Faith Refuge to give women with children more space.

The project is set to cost around $2.5 million and this grant will pay for about a third of the project.

Once plans have been finalized Faith Mission will begin to fundraise for the rest.

“We still have to have some more detailed plans done for the project, get some... right now we’re working on estimates, we’re going to have to get some bids so we can get some exact costs, and as soon as we get that we’ll hit the ground running,” Executive director of Faith Mission, Steve Sparks said.

They need to do an environmental study on the ground for permission to disturb the soil, then they can move on to forming a fundraising committee to raise the rest of what they will need.

If you want to make a donation you can visit Faith Mission at 1300 Travis St. or donate online here, or they can help you over the phone by calling (940) 723-5663.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.