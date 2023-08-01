Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

Money Generic
Money Generic(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.

The rating was cut one notch to to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.

Fitch cited the worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy as a key reason for the downgrade. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and it noted “repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”

In 2011, the ratings agency Standard & Poors stripped the U.S. of its prize AAA rating and also pointed to partisan divisions that made it difficult for the world’s biggest economy to control spending or raise taxes enough to reduce its debt.

Reduced credit ratings could lead the U.S. to pay higher interest rates on its notes, bills, and bonds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with...
Planet’s atmosphere blasted away by red dwarf star, NASA says
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Efforts to help Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter