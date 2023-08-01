Email City Guide
July was a Hot month

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Tuesday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 109 today with mostly sunny skies as that heat dome continues to sit right over us. Winds will be sustained blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 80s. Heading into Wednesday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing from 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 80s once again. Have a great Tuesday!

