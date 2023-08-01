Email City Guide
WFISD considering auctioning school memorabilia

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With two new high schools being built in Wichita Falls, the history of the current high schools may be auctioned.

Legacy and Memorial are the two high schools currently being built that will be ready in 2024.

The future of the Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls High Schools is still uncertain on how they will be used.

Wichita Falls Independent School District has been looking a possible solutions on what to do with all the memorabilia and history of the current schools.

“We want to be very sympathetic,” WFISD Communication Officer, Ashley Thomas said.

“We don’t want those items to just be boxed up or put into a storage building and so we are trying to figure out what’s going to work best” Thomas said.

The school board says they haven’t made a final decision on what will be done with the memorabilia yet.

