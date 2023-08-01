Wichita County commissioners appoint new Elections Administrator

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Robin Fincannon was appointed during the July 31 Wichita County commissioner’s meeting as the new Elections Administrator.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because she is married to commissioner Mickey Fincannon.

The court voted unanimously to appoint her to the position.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson says they took the concern of conflicts of interests seriously, but in the end decided she was the best fit for the job.

“The elections commission is going to have some oversight, I said that in court today that we’re going to be asking her to report to us from time to time, in her new role and what her plans are, and so we’re aware of the concerns and we’re going to be watching that,” Judge Johnson said.

Judge Johnson said Robin had the most experience out of the 52 applicants, and her enthusiasm for the position made her stand out from the five candidates brought in for interviews.

