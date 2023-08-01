Zundy Elementary staff will host “Popsicles on the Patio”
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Zundy Elementary staff will be on the school’s back patio on Thursday, August 3, to celebrate summer and back-to-school season with a popsicle.
Zundy Elementary principal Rebecca Hernandez said that the event would run from 7 — 8 p.m., and that students, families, and members of the community are welcome.
