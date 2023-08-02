Burglary at the Performing Arts Center
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Earlier this morning around 12:00 midnight the Performing Arts Center on Indiana Ave was broken into by a male individual. Our crews were on the scene and was told by Wichita Falls Police Department that the security footage revealed was a second offense from this same individual who broke into this exact same building last week. This is still a developing story stick with News Channel 6.
