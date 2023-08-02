Email City Guide
Chesterton Academy opening this Fall in Wichita Falls

By Brayel Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been two years since the Wichita Falls area had a Catholic-based academy, after the closing of Notre Dame.

As Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls prepares to open, officials say it took a lot of work to get this project off the ground.

”Finally, I get to go back to the class, and do what I love.” Jose Silva, Chesterton Academy headmaster said. “I know my faculty and staff will say the same. We intuitively knew that if this was God’s will he was going to provide everything we were going to need for this school to happen and to exist.”

Using classical Catholic education in the community is important to the upbringing of the next generation Silva said.

The program took 18 months to complete with the help of a handful of former Norte Dame employees.

”I’m very excited about this opportunity not only for our own children but the community at large. Executive Director Lauren Morath said. “Just that they have this opportunity to receive this beautiful education.”

The academy’s primary focus is teaching Liberal Arts along with core curriculum like science, technology, engineering, and math.

Silva said keeping the classrooms at an intimate size improves learning.

”We want to be somewhat a smaller school. We want to grow when we know we can provide the best for students. So, if we only have a certain amount of teachers, we will have a certain number of students.” Silva said. “And we’re not going to try to push it, we’re not going to try and grow too fast. We’re just going to do God’s will and grow as fast as he wants us to.”

Currently, the school has 11 students. Silva says they can accept a few more before the school year begins on August 16.

