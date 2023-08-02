David Spiller announces re-election for Texas State House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas State House Representative David Spiller announced he is seeking re-election to Texas State House District 68.

This area covers Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Lampasas, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton, and Young Counties.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, Spiller worked to pass conservative legislation, such as joint-authoring HB 1243, which increased the criminal penalty of illegal voting from a Class A Misdemeanor to a second-degree felony. He also sponsored SB 1403, which allows the governor to enter an interstate compact to share resources and intelligence along the Texas-Mexico border.

While in the Texas legislature, Spiller has helped pass additional legislation such as:

$5.1 billion investments in the Texas-Mexico border

Gender-affirming care bans for minors

Drag shows performance bans if performed in front of minors

Banning transgender women from women’s collegiate athletics

Increased energy production for the Texas power grid

The end of COVID-19 restrictions

Increased security for Texas schools through funding, safety checks, and armed guard placements

Mental healthcare access for Texas students

A cost-of-living adjustment and a 13th check for retired teachers

Banned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices in Texas colleges and universities

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.