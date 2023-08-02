Email City Guide
David Spiller announces re-election for Texas State House

State House Rep. David Spiller announces his re-election campaign for District 68.
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas State House Representative David Spiller announced he is seeking re-election to Texas State House District 68.

This area covers Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Lampasas, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton, and Young Counties.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, Spiller worked to pass conservative legislation, such as joint-authoring HB 1243, which increased the criminal penalty of illegal voting from a Class A Misdemeanor to a second-degree felony. He also sponsored SB 1403, which allows the governor to enter an interstate compact to share resources and intelligence along the Texas-Mexico border.

While in the Texas legislature, Spiller has helped pass additional legislation such as:

  • $5.1 billion investments in the Texas-Mexico border
  • Gender-affirming care bans for minors
  • Drag shows performance bans if performed in front of minors
  • Banning transgender women from women’s collegiate athletics
  • Increased energy production for the Texas power grid
  • The end of COVID-19 restrictions
  • Increased security for Texas schools through funding, safety checks, and armed guard placements
  • Mental healthcare access for Texas students
  • A cost-of-living adjustment and a 13th check for retired teachers
  • Banned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices in Texas colleges and universities

