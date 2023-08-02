Jacksboro ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - A 29-year-old para-professional at Jacksboro ISD has been arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with a student.

Elizabeth Bondarets, a resident from Perrin, Texas surrendered herself on a felony warrant at the Parker County Sheriff’s Office on August 2, according to Jacsboro Police Department Chief Scott W. Haynes.

Chief Haynes said Bondarets was wanted in connection to an investigation that began in April, which involved an improper relationship with an 18-year-old high school student at Jacksboro High School, while Bondarets was employed as a para-professional.

A warrant for her arrest was issued by 271st District Court Judge Brock R. Smith of Wise County for the charge of Improper Relationship between an Educator and Student.

According to Chief Haynes, this second-degree felony is punishable by imprisonment between two and 20 years.

Bondarets is being held in the Parker County Jail on a bail of $5,000.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.