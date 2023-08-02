Email City Guide
Jacksboro ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student

(Parker County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - A 29-year-old para-professional at Jacksboro ISD has been arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with a student.

Elizabeth Bondarets, a resident from Perrin, Texas surrendered herself on a felony warrant at the Parker County Sheriff’s Office on August 2, according to Jacsboro Police Department Chief Scott W. Haynes.

Chief Haynes said Bondarets was wanted in connection to an investigation that began in April, which involved an improper relationship with an 18-year-old high school student at Jacksboro High School, while Bondarets was employed as a para-professional.

A warrant for her arrest was issued by 271st District Court Judge Brock R. Smith of Wise County for the charge of Improper Relationship between an Educator and Student.

According to Chief Haynes, this second-degree felony is punishable by imprisonment between two and 20 years.

Bondarets is being held in the Parker County Jail on a bail of $5,000.

