Proper care for horses during extreme heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Triple-digit heat temperatures this year have had an impact on not only humans but animals as well.

Griffins Cattle and Equine have experienced this impact a lot this year, specifically when it comes to caring for their horses.

“Little square bales of hay used to be $8, now they are $14 to $16″ Griffin Cattle and Equine Owner, Jared Griffin said.

“Just trying to have a supply of hay in mind or where you are going to get it is important. Or, have it already stocked up because you know without the rain it’s crucial right now for growing hay. You have to know where you’re going to have the hay for the future” Griffin said.

A normal summer for Griffin would consist of not even having to feed the horses hay this early. However, little rainfall this year has caused the grass to not grow and be as green resulting in having to feed the horses more.

“Usually you feed more hay in the winter time,” Griffin said.

“Normally, we have some natural grass at this time of the year, but right now we don’t. The price is different between this year and last year” Griffin said.

With temperatures like this, feeding isn’t the only thing to make sure the horses are properly taken care of so they are comfortable.

“ Just make sure they have access to shade or being under a fan, fresh water, and have a good feed program,” Jared Griffin said.

Griffins Cattle and Equine provide trail rides, horse riding classes and host birthday parties. With the heat at a high right now, all activities are during the morning or evening.

