WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Wednesday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 108 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. A red flag warning has been issued, so be cautious of outside burning as fires can spread quickly. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Heading into Thursday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 108 once again with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing from 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 80s once again. Have a great Wednesday!

