Region 9 hosts annual Education Recognition Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two different teachers from Bowie ISD and Newcastle ISD both received the Region 9 Teacher of the Year Award.

“I’m just gonna keep on loving the kids and keep on pouring into the kids,” said Addie Enlow, Region 9 Teacher of the Year recipient.

Enlow, a Bowie ISD teacher said being herself is what got her the award and she plans on staying that way.

“I think it’s something that celebrates my students, the people I teach that are awesome, it takes a team. It’s just gonna doing what I continue to do love on kids and build relationships,” said Enlow.

Courtney Bozeman, a teacher at Newcastle ISD and the second recipient said being there for her students goes beyond the classroom.

“For me after leaving Newcastle, is that I’m here for them for the rest of their lives. Anything they need I am always here for them. Being with the kids every day, watching them grow and learn, and watching their confidence build that’s the best,” said Bozeman.

Bozeman and Enlows’ names will be submitted to the Texas Association of School Administration for consideration in the 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year Program.

“If we can kinda set the model for making sure that teachers know that they’re appreciated and making sure that they know that they’re worth for our campuses for our district and our students most importantly,” said Pat Page, Field Service Specialist of Region 9.

“Building relationships with my students and that’s one of the main reasons that I teach to build that relationship with them so I can teach and help them to not just to be academic but to be a good moral person,” added Enlow

