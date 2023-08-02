Volunteers need for ‘Downtown Clean-up’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bring your rakes, trash bags, brooms, and most importantly, helping hands.

They will all be needed for Sunday, August 6, “Downtown Clean-up”, ahead of the Triple-H event.

This is the 5th year Downtown development and volunteers have teamed up to beautify the streets of Wichita Falls.

Executive Director Jana Schmader said with a bulk of Hotter’N’Hell happening in the Downtown area, that’s where we should start.

”All of the events happen right here in this area. So, when we’re welcoming that amount of visitors in the area, we want to make sure we look and clean we look fresh. We want to give them a memorable experience when they come down here, and just beautify the area.” Said Schmader. “And it’s instant gratification. Its amazing if you just spend a couple of hours of your time what a difference you can make.”

You can help by picking up trash, removing weeds, and retrieving debris from each block of Downtown.

They encourage volunteers to dress cool and wear closed-toe-shoes.

The clean-up will bein at the Downtown Development Center at 8 a.m., where tasks will be assigned.

The event will end at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.