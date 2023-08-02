WFPD looking for missing 80 year old man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Larry Joe Williams was last seen at The Wayfarer Motel, according to WFPD.

WFPD said that Williams is apparently known to walk back between the Flying J and The Wayfarer Motel. They also stated that his only medical condition is high blood pressure, which he takes medication for.

If you know any detail on where Williams is, contact 911 or the WFPD as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.