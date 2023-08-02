Email City Guide
WFPD looking for missing 80 year old man

Larry Joe Williams
Larry Joe Williams(WFPD)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Larry Joe Williams was last seen at The Wayfarer Motel, according to WFPD.

WFPD said that Williams is apparently known to walk back between the Flying J and The Wayfarer Motel. They also stated that his only medical condition is high blood pressure, which he takes medication for.

If you know any detail on where Williams is, contact 911 or the WFPD as soon as possible.

