Chesterton Academy hosts ribbon-cutting in celebration of opening

Chesterton Academy hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
Chesterton Academy hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new Catholic-based Chesterton Academy celebrated its opening this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

It has been two years since the Wichita Falls area had a Catholic-based academy, after the closing of Notre Dame.

As Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls prepares to open, officials say it took a lot of work to get this project off the ground.

“Finally, I get to go back to the class, and do what I love.” Jose Silva, Chesterton Academy headmaster said. “I know my faculty and staff will say the same. We intuitively knew that if this was God’s will he was going to provide everything we were going to need for this school to happen and to exist.”

Using classical Catholic education in the community is important to the upbringing of the next generation, Silva said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

