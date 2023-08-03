Child Care Partners to host event at After Hours Artwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners will be collaborating with The Burn Shop in preparation for the CCP Baby Bowl during the After Hours Artwalk.

Participants can visit CCP’s booth in front of The Burn Shop from 5:30 — 9:00 p.m. to play games and win prizes, including the chance for a custom burn-pit by The Burn Shop. The raffle winner will be announced at the Baby Bowl Kickoff taking place at The Burn Shop on September 7.

All proceeds will go towards the Child Care Partners Scholarship Program.

