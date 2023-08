WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Natali Jimenez, who works for WFPD’s Records Section, has been selected as the city’s Employee of the Month.

A Facebook post from WFPD stated that she has been with the department since July 2022, and thanked her for her service.

Congratulations, Natali!

