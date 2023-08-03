Clinton Thompson pleads guilty to manslaughter

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 44-year-old Clinton Owen Thompson, the man charged with the 2012 murder of Rocky Buckley, has pled guilty to manslaughter.

Thompson’s pre-trial hearing was held on Thursday morning in the Wichita County 89th District Court.

Thompson pled guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of Buckley as well as a charge of aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter as well as 5 years for aggravated assault; both of Thompson’s charges will run concurrently.

In 2019, a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Thompson for manslaughter in relation to Buckley’s death. His charge was later changed to murder.

Thompson was not indicted for seven years from the time of the offense and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

