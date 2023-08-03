Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fain Elementary to hold Back to School Bash

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD’s Fain Elementary will be holding a Back to School Bash on Friday, August 4.

The event will be at the Forest Glen Apartments from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to all students at Fain Elementary.

The area that includes Forest Glen Apartments will now be part of the attendance zone for the school; The area previously went to Milam Elementary.

There will be free food, drinks, free school supplies, and a bounce house.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Broadband Development Office holds public meeting
WF Police Department celebrates Administrative Assistant birthday
City of Wichita Falls votes to cancel sewer project
City of Wichita Falls reapplies for $1 million grant