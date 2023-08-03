Fain Elementary to hold Back to School Bash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD’s Fain Elementary will be holding a Back to School Bash on Friday, August 4.

The event will be at the Forest Glen Apartments from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to all students at Fain Elementary.

The area that includes Forest Glen Apartments will now be part of the attendance zone for the school; The area previously went to Milam Elementary.

There will be free food, drinks, free school supplies, and a bounce house.

