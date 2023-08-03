Jacksboro ISD honors fallen staff and students with memorial courtyard

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro ISD has been able to honor students and staff who have been a part of the JISD school system with a memorial courtyard.

The idea was first thought of by former student, Hunter Hackley.

Hackley was trying to think of a project for his Texas FFA Ford Scholarship when four students from Jacksboro ISD passed away during the 2016-2017 school year.

The Jacksboro High School graduate then came up with the idea of a memorial.

“We thought what a wonderful idea,” Jacksboro ISD School Board President, Martha Salmon said.

“What a selfless kind of endeavor to undertake. Something that would indeed live forever and be an example of legacy” Salmon said.

In 2018, the courtyard was built and former alumni were able to add names to the memorial.

“We add names twice every school year,” Jacksboro Ex-student Association President, Leslie Holman said.

“We add names of former graduates who are alumni here and then it is also faculty that have taught here and we put their years of service in there,” Holman said.

The Jacksboro community has received the courtyard well and believes it was a great idea.

“I think that if you read the words that are here, you will see that it is indeed a message, a strong message to the community” Salmon said.

Friends and family can request a name to be engraved on the stones of those who have passed away. Although, they must have attended a JISD school.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.