Kevin Hunter announces candidacy for WF City Council

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kevin Hunter has announced that he will be running for the Wichita Falls City Council District Four seat.

Hunter told News Channel 6 that he wants to serve his city and that he has a number of fresh ideas.

He previously ran for Mayor in 2020 and Hunter said after three years he is giving it another shot.

“I love this town, I’ve lived here most my life. There are opportunities you know I feel like we don’t have any more for young people and I want them to come back, I want the opportunities here like we use to have.” Hunter said.

One of the ideas Hunter shared was offering trade classes in high schools for those who may not plan on attending college or university.

Texas Rangers investigating human remains in Knox County