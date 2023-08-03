Email City Guide
Triple digit trend continues

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Thursday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 107 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. A red flag warning has been issued once again, so be cautious of outside burning as fires can spread quickly. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Heading into Friday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. Have a great Thursday!

