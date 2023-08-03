WFPD investigating stabbing at Wayfarer Motel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the Wayfarer Motel on Central East Freeway.

A Sgt. with WFPD told our crews on scene that both the victim and the suspect in the stabbing sustained laceration injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

