WFPD investigating stabbing at Wayfarer Motel
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the Wayfarer Motel on Central East Freeway.
A Sgt. with WFPD told our crews on scene that both the victim and the suspect in the stabbing sustained laceration injuries.
Both were transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
