20 year old arrested on assault warrant after evading traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Yuri Russell, 20, last night for possessing a controlled substance and evasion.

According to WFPD, Russell was traveling in the roadway of 7th Str. and Martin Luther King Blvd. on a bicycle with no lights. An officer initiated his lights for a traffic stop and verbally ordered Russell to stop, but he continued to ride his bike.

WFPD said Russell got off his bike and attempted to flee from the officer, running southbound behind the Salvation Army. Officers again commanded Russell to stop and pursued him until Russell ran through thick grass and fell, where the officer detained him.

Upon search of his person, the officer found a black cigarillo package with a green, leafy substance confirmed with a field test to be marijuana.

In March of this year, WFPD issued two warrants for Russell’s arrest relating to two February aggravated assaults on Professional Dr. According to the affidavit, two victims and three witnesses of the assault reported that Russell pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victims and threatened them with imminent bodily injury.

Officers attempted to detain Russell, but he resisted and evaded arrest and could not be located in the area until he was arrested last night.

Russell was booked into the Wichita Falls Police Department and is on a combined bond of $45,750 for all four charges.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.