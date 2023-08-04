Email City Guide
Apartment fire displaces tenants on Professional Drive

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A structure fire that broke out early this morning on Professional Drive caused substantial damage to 16 apartment units.

According to the Wichita Falls Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. to an apartment building, where fire and smoke were visible from the roof and second story. Though they managed to extinguish the flames in around 30 minutes, the fire damage to the apartment’s top floor and roof was substantial, and downstairs apartments sustained heavy water damage.

One cat was found deceased in an upstairs apartment, though all other pets and tenants were accounted for. All tenants were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist 17 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

