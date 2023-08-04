Email City Guide
Expensive oil causes gas prices to rise again

(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls gas prices have risen fifteen cents since last week and are now at $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

The statewide gas price average has risen to $3.49 from $3.39. According to AAA Texas, the market for crude oil is becoming more expensive due to factors like OPEC+ production cuts, high temperatures, and a relatively strong gasoline demand.

For more information, visit the Gas Prices section of AAA Texas’s official website.

