Expensive oil causes gas prices to rise again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls gas prices have risen fifteen cents since last week and are now at $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

The statewide gas price average has risen to $3.49 from $3.39. According to AAA Texas, the market for crude oil is becoming more expensive due to factors like OPEC+ production cuts, high temperatures, and a relatively strong gasoline demand.

