Four puppies are looking for their forever home
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in the studio to talk about a group of 15-week-old puppies looking for their forever home.
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
