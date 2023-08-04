Hot Today, but Some Relief Soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today will once again be another hot and dry day. Temperatures today should top out just shy of 110. Along with the hot and dry air will be mostly sunny skies. Hot and dry conditions will stick around for the next few days as high pressure and its heat dome continues to remain parked over our region. However, some heat relief, if you want to call it that, is on the way next week. Next week, the center of the heat dome will shift west. Once the high pressure system shifts west, daytime highs will finally be able to stay under 100 degrees. Along with those highs remaining under 100 degrees, hit and miss rain chances will finally be back into the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.