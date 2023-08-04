Keeping your medication cool in the Texoma heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Without proper storage, the medication left in hot temperatures could deteriorate.

Dr. Keith Williamson said prescribed medication like antibiotics, insulin, and other injectables should be stored at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

“And what I’m thinking of is things like insulin. That’s more of a complex molecule, like protein that can break down with heat and UV-radiation.” Dr. Williamson said. “Clear liquid could become turbid or cloudy or develop little particles or chunks, and changing color.”

Dr. Williamson said while the heat does not make your liquid medication or injectable poisonous, if it reaches, more than 86 degrees, its effectiveness does begin to decrease.

If you have noticed a change in texture, temperature, or color in your medication you should consult with your medical provider.

