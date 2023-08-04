Kiowa Casino to host Hometown Heroes event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kiowa Casino hosted its Hometown Heroes event at the MPEC on Thursday evening.

This would be the 15th year that Kiowa Casino has hosted this event.

Kiowa Casino said that they strive to increase efforts that support local first responders and nonprofits.

Every Wednesday from March through July, a portion of every dollar was collected for 19 organizations, including the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association, Burkburnett Police Department, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, USO Oklahoma, and Humane Society of Wichita County.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.