Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Kiowa Casino to host Hometown Heroes event

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kiowa Casino hosted its Hometown Heroes event at the MPEC on Thursday evening.

This would be the 15th year that Kiowa Casino has hosted this event.

Kiowa Casino said that they strive to increase efforts that support local first responders and nonprofits.

Every Wednesday from March through July, a portion of every dollar was collected for 19 organizations, including the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association, Burkburnett Police Department, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, USO Oklahoma, and Humane Society of Wichita County.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls names Employee of the Month
City of Wichita Falls names Employee of the Month
Chesterton Academy hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
Chesterton Academy hosts ribbon-cutting in celebration of opening
child care partners
Child Care Partners to host event at After Hours Artwalk
Tanner Lawless presented his work to the public for the first time Thursday night during the...
After Hours Artwalk to take place Thursday