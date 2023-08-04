Email City Guide
Location for Corey Trumbull murder trial decided

Corey Trumbull
Corey Trumbull(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The motion to change the venue of 35-year-old Corey Allen Trumbull’s upcoming murder trial has been decided following his pre-trial conference in the Wichita County 30th District Court.

Trumbull’s motion to move his trial out of Wichita County was heard by Judge Jeff McKnight on Friday, August 4.

Judge McKnight denied the motion to change the location, which will keep Trumbull’s upcoming jury trial in Wichita County.

Trumbull faces capital murder charges in the death of 11-year-old Logan Cline in December 2019, in addition to a charge of tampering with evidence after he didn’t report Cline’s death or the location of his body.

The jury trial is set to begin on Monday, August 21. A pre-trial hearing will be held on Friday, August 18.

