Meals on Wheels hosts Kid’s Community Champion Day

By Brayel Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels hosted the Kid’s Community Champion Day on Aug. 3.

Inspiring young people to help those in need is what Kid’s Community Champion Day is all about.

”I’ve always been someone who’s given back to the community, and I think it’s super important that we instill that into our children so that they know the value of helping citizens in our community.” Said Parent Volunteer LeAnn Scharbrough.

Meals On Wheels officials said having a tangible experience with someone a child looks up to, makes delivering the meals more memorable.

”Children learn two ways: By doing it themselves and watching others.” Said Katrina Mataros. “What a better way than to volunteer, see what its like helping others ,and doing it with a parent or a grandparent; someone who they love and they trust.”

Meals On Wheels Wichita Falls reported about 50-percent of the homes they deliver to only have personal interaction with the people who bring their meals. Seeing the children today lifted their spirits.

”Wonderful, wonderful. It’s company to me, and I think I’m very blessed that they let them come out to do this.”

Each family was assigned to deliver to about 10 houses.

9 year old Jaaden said being able to deliver with her mom has inspired her to continue to volunteer.

”I feel like it’s fun watching my mom volunteer for stuff, and its given me the courage to volunteer for this and to help people in need.”

Within the past two weeks, Meals On Wheel of Wichita Falls has delivered more than 4,000 meals to those in need.

Families can volunteer for other events by visiting their Facebook page.

