Project Back to School members finish setting up for big event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday, Aug. 4 marks the big day for Project Back to School, an event that provides backpacks and other school supplies to families in need.

Wichita Falls and City View ISD students that qualify for free and reduced lunches can get their school supplies at the MPEC tomorrow morning from 9 am to noon.

Vanda Culler, a board member with Project Back to School, said you just need to bring proof that you qualify and you’ll be good to go.

Some schools have their student’s supplies delivered directly to the school, so make sure to check with the project back to school website here to see where your child’s pick-up location is.

“We want every student, and the teachers to get off to a great school year, so it is very rewarding to be involved with a project of this magnitude and to know that we’re helping kids and families and not only that but the teachers,” Culler said.

Free school supplies aren’t the only thing going on as the Wichita County health department will be providing immunizations, and dental and vision screenings.

There will also be other organizations, like crime stoppers, with booths set up as well.

This is the project’s 15th year helping local children start the school year off right.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.