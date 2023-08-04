Email City Guide
The best rain chances will be in Oklahoma, but at least it’s something!
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will enter southern Oklahoma late Saturday night, bringing an area of storms with it. Most of these storms will remain in Oklahoma, but at least some chances will show up further south into north Texas. Otherwise, it looks hot this weekend with highs near 110 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. More at least small rain chances will be with us next week.

