WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will enter southern Oklahoma late Saturday night, bringing an area of storms with it. Most of these storms will remain in Oklahoma, but at least some chances will show up further south into north Texas. Otherwise, it looks hot this weekend with highs near 110 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. More at least small rain chances will be with us next week.

