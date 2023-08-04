Powerlines cause fire near Stanford Avenue Intersection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire near the intersection of Stanford Avenue and Westward Drive.

According to our crew on the scene, traffic was blocked off while WFFD put out the fire.

WFFD said the fire was caused by a powerline spreading sparks on an area of grass. A shed was damaged and around three yards caught fire.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

