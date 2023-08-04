Roo is looking for her forever family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Roo, a 10-week-old female Australian Cattle dog puppy.

According to Animal Services, Roo is easy-going, energetic, and very smart. She has lots of puppy energy and loves treats, so she’s perfect for an active and energetic owner or family. She gets along with other dogs.

You can adopt Roo from the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center at 1207 Hatton Rd. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Refer to the Animal Services website for all guidelines and fees. You must be 18 years or older to adopt from Animal Services.

