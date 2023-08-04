Still Watching for Changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday and this weekend look the same with more very hot weather. Highs will remain in the 105 to 110 range with little to no chances for rain. The heat pump still shifts west of us next week, allowing for a few fronts to drop down our way with a little pull back in temperatures, along with at least small rain chances.

