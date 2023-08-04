Texas looking to address digital divide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Broadband Development Office hosted a meeting on August 3 in Wichita Falls at the Martin Luther King Center.

The meeting is part of an effort by the state to help communities gain better access to more affordable internet.

“The state has been allocated 3.3 billion dollars in federal funds to address this exact issue” Local Regional Planning Connective Nation Director, Molly Weiner.

“This will make sure that every house has a stable and reliable connection to internet. So, those funds are going to go a long way to really ensuring that everyone gets connected” Weiner said.

Members of the Texas BDO were able to speak with local citizens and officials about some of the biggest reasons for the lack of affordable and accessible internet access.

More than 20% of the households in the Northwest Region of Texas are underserved or unserved.

“Every since I’ve known, this area has never had internet,” Wichita Falls native Sandra Grose said.

“When internet did come to this area, we were using broadband and dial-up speed you know and since then everything has advanced so it’s still hard getting service in this area,” Grose said.

The meeting today was able to highlight how the older generation has really been impacted by the advancing digital world.

“Today we heard a lot about seniors and how it is really a struggle for them most of whom are on a fixed income. They are not as familiar with computers to really learn the skills needed to navigate the web and to feel comfortable doing that” Weiner said.

The BDO has been on a tour across Texas to various communities to hear the problems they are facing to solve these problems.

To learn more about how your opinion can be heard visit broadbandfortexas.com

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.