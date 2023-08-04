W.I.C. celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - W.I.C. of Wichita Falls held a celebration for National Breastfeeding Month.

More than 160 mothers attended the breastfeeding celebration, each eager to receive advice.

They received information on child care, feeding techniques, but most importantly finding a balance between breastfeeding and returning to the workforce.

Mehgan White, of Wichita Falls WIC, and her team provided games, guides, and resources for moms.

She said it’s important that mothers and the rest of the community know breastfeeding is normal.

”I just want to continue to normalize breastfeeding.” White said. “You know we want support from our employers, our community. For the mothers who want to provide the best for their baby. So having an event like this, and getting the word out can only support those moms even more because someone them don’t have that support.”

About 79% of young mothers do not breastfeed because of conflicting work schedules.

White said with awareness events like these she hopes to see that percentage drop.

For more information about benefits, and upcoming events and seminars, you can visit the WIC of Wichita Falls Facebook page.

