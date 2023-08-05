11-year-old shot while cleaning guns with father
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - At around 2:30 pm an 11-year-old was cleaning guns with his father in Graham, Texas.
The juvenile was handling a pistol when the gun dropped and discharged hitting him in the chest.
Graham Police Department Officers are on scene along with investigators.
The 11-year-old was care flighted to a JPS Hospital and appeared to be in stable condition.
According to Chief Brent Bullock it does appear to be accidental, but the investigation continues.
Stick with News Channel 6 for more updates as investigations continue.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.