Crime of the Week: Stabbing at Wayfarer Motel

By Joseph Saint
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is behind bars following a stabbing at a Wichita Falls motel.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department, the incident started because the victim was helping a friend move.

“Officers were called out to the Wayfarer Motel about a disturbance and when they arrived they found that someone had been stabbed,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Once on scene, officers located a man that was suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts to his face and body.

“The victim was actually helping a female to get out of a room with another guy who she had had a relationship with, he returned and that’s when the disturbance began,” Sgt. Eipper said.

The suspect, 59-year-old Scott Crawford was found at on scene the motel and taken into custody.

“So they were able to find the suspect still on the scene and once they listened to witnesses testimony and the victim’s testimony saw all the evidence they had they did end up arresting the suspect for aggravated assault,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Crawford is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

